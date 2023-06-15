(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to an online plans display for construction on the bridge that carries Bargain Road over Interstate 90 in McKean Township, Erie County.

That bridge is located on Bargain Road (Route 4103) approximately 1/2 mile west of the intersection with I-79.

Work is expected to happen during the 2024 construction season and will last about two months. A proposed 5.8-mile detour route will be posted using Route 99 (Edinboro Road) and Grub Road (Route 4011).

Plans for the construction project include:

The rehabilitation of the bridge’s structure

Milling and asphalt paving

Deck repairs

Updates to the barriers, pier joint encasement and waterproof membrane installation.

The existing concrete box beam bridge was built in 1959. Approximately 750 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The information on the Bargain Road Bridge Project is available online and will remain active until July 20, 2023.

The purpose of the virtual public online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.