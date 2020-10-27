Virtual Police and Firefighter recruitment meeting canceled due to hack

This evening a virtual career fair was supposed to be held for any area residents who are looking to become police officers or firefighters.

This event has now been canceled due to a hack on the system in which a group of individuals decided to broadcast inappropriate content during the meeting.

The City of Erie has now released the following statement:

This evening, a virtual public meeting for Police and Fire Recruitment was hacked. This event will be rescheduled for a future date. The City does not condone the behavior or actions of the group of individuals who decided to broadcast inappropriate, lewd content to the public. We sincerely apologize and are working diligently to catch the culprits to ensure this does not happen again Frank Strumila, Media Strategist for the City of Erie.

As stated, the event will be rescheduled for a future date.