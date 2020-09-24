Virtual public meeting taking place tonight to give residents a chance to speak on Bayfront project

Erie residents will have the chance tonight to speak out about the changes PenDOT is looking to make to the Bayfront.

Erie City Council and the mayor are hosting a virtual public hearing for people to talk about the multi-million dollar road project.

The project is expected to help traffic flow better and give people easier access to the Bayfront.

PenDOT is looking to add a round-a-bout and pedestrian bridge at the end of both Sassafras and Holland streets.

The zoom meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight.