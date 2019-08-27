Virtual reality being used to design rooms at UPMC Hamot

Computers are now giving us a chance to see a finished product before it’s even built.

At UPMC Hamot, virtual reality is being used to design rooms in the Intensive Care Unit.

By using the technology, people who use the rooms—like nurses and hospital staff—can get an early tour, which they can then use to point out any possible concerns.

That means fixing problems before they even happen.

“In the past we would actually build the space out and you would get the users in the space, and they would say ‘oh, we need an outlet here for this piece of equipment.’ Now, we can do this virtually, and again we’ve been able to make a lot of changes based on their input,” said Ray Moluski, UPMC Hamot.

This is the first time UPMC Hamot has used virtual reality to aid in a construction project.