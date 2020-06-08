Virtual Sounds of Summer Concert Series begins

The City of Erie is launching a virtual version of the concert series Sounds of Summer beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8th.

The concert series will air on Community Access Media (CAM)’s channel 1021, on Spectrum and channel 2 on VNET, as well as, the CAM and City of Erie Government Facebook pages.

Concerts will air every Monday evening through July 20th.

“Our senior community looks forward to Sounds of Summer each year,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist for the City of Erie. “We wanted to create a virtual concert series so our community can safely enjoy each show during the pandemic.”

Sounds of Summer 2020 schedule:

Gem City Jazz Ensemble:

Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to Mercy Terrace Apartments

Spectrum Channel 1021 and VNET Channel 2; City of Erie Government Facebook

Derf Hopsecgar Quartet:

Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to St. James Manor

Spectrum Channel 1021 and VNET Channel 2; City of Erie Government Facebook

Lake Erie Sound:

Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to Ostrow Apartments

Spectrum Channel 1021 and VNET Channel 2; City of Erie Government Facebook

Gem City Concert Band:

Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to St. Joseph’s Apartments

7:00 p.m.

Let it Slide’ Trombone Quartet:

Monday, July 6 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to Soldiers and Sailors Home

Spectrum Channel 1021 and VNET Channel 2; City of Erie Government Facebook

Bayfront Dixieland Band:

Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to Curry/Schell Apartments

Spectrum Channel 1021 and VNET Channel 2; City of Erie Government Facebook

Presque Isle Saxophone Quartet:

Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Dedicated to St. Mary’s Home East

Spectrum Channel 1021 and VNET Channel 2; City of Erie Government Facebook