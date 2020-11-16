Virtual ‘Take Back the Site Vigil’ to remember Erie’s first six homicide victims of 2020

The Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie will hold a virtual “Take Back the Site” event Monday, Nov. 16th to remember the lives of murder victims in Erie.

Tonight’s event remembers the first six homicide victims of 2020.

The event will feature videos of the Sisters blessing each of the areas where the murders took place, as well as, a guided prayer service.

The service will take place tonight at 7 p.m. on the Benedictines for Peace, Erie, PA YouTube channel.