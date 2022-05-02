VisitErie has announced that National Travel and Tourism Week 2022 will be held this week from May 1-8.

This week is celebrated annually in the first full week of May and was created by congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S.

This is the 39th annual National Travel and Tourism Week. This year the theme is “the future of travel” as the industry looks ahead to further the growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

In Erie County, visitors spend an average of over $1.2 billion each year while supporting over 17,000 jobs and generating over $412 million in industry wages.

For 2022, VisitErie is partnering with seven Western PA Destination Marketing Organizations in a cross promotion contest.

The contest will run during National Travel and Tourism Week and will seek to encourage Erie residents and visitors to learn more about the destinations across Western PA.

Entrants will have the opportunity to win one of seven prize packs valued at $100 each. The winners will be drawn on May 10.

Along with VisitErie, the participating destinations include Beaver County Recreation & Tourism, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Go Laurel Highlands, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Visit Lawrence County, VisitMercerCountyPA, and Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism in Venango County.

The prize packages for this contest include:

Beaver County: Passes to Pinball PA, $25 to Annie Lee’s Southern Kitchen, $25 to Altered Genius Brewing and $25 gift card to Katie’s Korner, provided by Visit Beaver County.

Passes to Pinball PA, $25 to Annie Lee’s Southern Kitchen, $25 to Altered Genius Brewing and $25 gift card to Katie’s Korner, provided by Visit Beaver County. Butler County: $100 in Butler County Gift Certificates, good at more than 100 dining, shopping or lodging establishments! Provided by Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau.

$100 in Butler County Gift Certificates, good at more than 100 dining, shopping or lodging establishments! Provided by Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Crawford County: $50 to the lakeside Silver Shores Restaurant and $50 in Downtown Dollars, to be used in more than 20 downtown Meadville locations! Provided by Visit Crawford.

$50 to the lakeside Silver Shores Restaurant and $50 in Downtown Dollars, to be used in more than 20 downtown Meadville locations! Provided by Visit Crawford. Indiana County: Two passes for Scary Harry’s Haunted Trails and $60 to The Restaurant at Chestnut Ridge Provided by Visit Indiana County.

Two passes for Scary Harry’s Haunted Trails and $60 to The Restaurant at Chestnut Ridge Provided by Visit Indiana County. Lawrence County: $100 gift certificate to Hampton Inn and Suites New Castle Provided by Visit Lawrence County Pennsylvania.

$100 gift certificate to Hampton Inn and Suites New Castle Provided by Visit Lawrence County Pennsylvania. Mercer County: $50 gift card to Keystone Safari and $50 to Blackout Burger Bar Provided by Visit Mercer County PA.

$50 gift card to Keystone Safari and $50 to Blackout Burger Bar Provided by Visit Mercer County PA. Venango County: Two tickets to the Barrow-Civic Theater live production of your choice, and $60 to Bella Cucina restaurant Provided by the Oil Region Alliance.

“NTTW gives us the chance to shine a spotlight on the tourism industry and to showcase the resilient nature of our tourism partners. This multi-county partnership speaks to how ready we all are to welcome visitors back and show off our areas. We are ready to move forward. The future of travel looks bright for Erie County and I am excited to see our tourism industry flourish,” said John Oliver, President and CEO of VisitErie.

Contest participants can learn more and enter the contest here.