(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — National Travel and Tourism Week is celebrated annually the first full week of May.

The 39th annual NTTW will take place May 1- May 8, 2022 with the theme “The Future of Travel” , arriving as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges over the past two years.

For this year, VisitErie is joining forces with seven Western Pennsylvania Destination Marketing Organizations in a cross-promotion contest from May 1, 2022- May 9, 2022.

The goal of the contest is to encourage residents and visitors to learn more about the destinations across Western Pennsylvania. In addition, it gives entrants the opportunity to win one of seven prize packs, valued at $100 each.

According to VisitErie’s website, entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Seven winners will be drawn at random on May 10, 2022

John Oliver, VIsitErie President and CEO remarked that this multi-county partnership speaks to how ready everyone is to welcome visitors back.

“We are ready to move forward. The future of travel looks bright for Erie County and I am excited to see our tourism industry flourish.” John Oliver, VisitErie President and CEO

According to a news release from VisitErie, in Erie County, visitor spending averages over $1.2 billion each year and support over 17,000 jobs. It generates over $412 million in industry wages.

In addition to VisitErie, below are the participating destinations:

Beaver County Recreation & Tourism

Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau

Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Go Laurel Highlands

Indiana County Tourist Bureau

Visit Lawrence County

VisitMercerCountyPA

Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism in Venango County.

The news release listed the prize packages included in VisitErie’s contest:

Beaver County: Passes to Pinball PA, $25 to Annie Lee’s Southern Kitchen, $25 to Altered Genius Brewing and $25 gift card to Katie’s Korner, provided by Visit Beaver County

Butler County: $100 in Butler County Gift Certificates, good at more than 100 dining, shopping or lodging establishments! Provided by Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau

Crawford County: $50 to the lakeside Silver Shores Restaurant and $50 in Downtown Dollars, to be used in more than 20 downtown Meadville locations! Provided by Visit Crawford

Indiana County: Two passes for Scary Harry’s Haunted Trails and $60 to The Restaurant at Chestnut Ridge Provided by Visit Indiana County

Lawrence County: $100 gift certificate to Hampton Inn and Suites New Castle Provided by Visit Lawrence County Pennsylvania

Mercer County: $50 gift card to Keystone Safari and $50 to Blackout Burger Bar Provided by Visit Mercer County PA

Venango County: Two tickets to the Barrow-Civic Theater live production of your choice, and $60 to Bella Cucina restaurant Provided by the Oil Region Alliance.

If you are interested in entering the contest or would like some additional information, click here,