VisitErie signs will be on the back of Team Hardinger semi-trucks

These trucks are expected to hit the roads sometime next week. The campaign is supposed to last for one year but could be extended.

At least one million drivers will soon have this view of VisitErie signs on Team Hardinger semi-trucks. “I mean we’re hopeful. We see change like Wegmans or Sheetz, their signs on trucks, but nothing like this that says ‘Hey, come visit Erie,” said Harold ‘H’ Bender, President at Team Hardinger.

The president of Team Hardinger says the trucks will have one of the three different versions of VisitErie signs on the back of them. “Visiting Erie to me is really enjoying all the attributes of Erie, whether it’s the Niagara, the beaches, scalawags, taking in a ball game and enjoying to me, it’s summers in Erie,” Bender added.

The 10 trucks with VisitErie signs on them will be traveling on three different routes to and from Chicago, North Carolina and central Pennsylvania.

All the signs come with clever catchphrases on them like “slow down and enjoy the view” or”wish you were here”.

The CEO of VisitErie says tourism brings a little over a billion of dollars to the region and he hopes this new form of promotion will attract more people to the area.”there are 17,000 people in Erie County that are employed in the leisure and hospitality fields, so it has a major impact. Tourism is out strong legs of the economy here,” said John Oliver, CEO, VisitErie.

VisitErie invested $12,000 into this campaign.

An Erie-based marketing group came up with the idea and designed the murals. Jason Mumford of Freedom Signs in Edinboro produced and installed them.