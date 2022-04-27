We’re almost into the month of May and old man winter will just not call it quits.

The saying is “April showers bring May flowers,” but snow may be the case for Erie.

There are a few days left in April and Erie residents woke up to snow on the ground Wednesday. This sent shock waves through those visiting Erie that are not used to our weather.

One visitor we spoke with shared his reaction to seeing snow a few days before May.

“I woke up this morning it was crazy. We’re going to experience all four seasons right now. I got a tee time in three days, it’s going to be wet and soggy. I’m actually kind of really disappointed,” said William Murton, visitor from Atlanta, GA.