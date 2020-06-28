Vitalant Blood Banks holds Sunday blood drive giving donors extra chances to save lives

With many blood drives being canceled due to COVID-19, nonprofits and blood banks are now working to receive more donations.

The blood bank is open on a Sunday to help increase donations. One church is teaming up with a nonprofit for a blood drive.

The Second Baptist Church partnered with Vitalant Blood Bank in order to host a Sunday blood drive.

The Vitalant Blood Bank is short on blood donations, thus they truly need the community to step up and donate.

“One supply plummeted so now were trying to build that back up as well but people are still needing blood for surgeries and everything so it’s very important that people come out and get us out of this shortage,” said Diana Clark, Donor Care Supervisor at Vitalant Blood Bank.

Clark said that each pint of blood can potentially save three lives and about 40 people will come out to donate at Second Baptist Church.

Some of these donors are also able to provide plasma to COVID patients if they themselves have recovered from the virus.

“We’re also doing the antibody testing for COVID so you’re blood could potentially save somebody who is diagnosed with COVID. We’d use their plasma and they would be considered a convalescent donor,” said Clark.

One donor told us that despite fears of COVID-19, the blood bank is a safe place to donate blood and make a difference.

“They don’t have to be afraid. These places are taking every precaution they possibly can so there’s no reason to be afraid and come out and donate,” said Jeff Lijewski, Blood Donor.

Lijewski added that now is a great time to donate because blood banks have been experiencing shortages.

According to the blood bank, approximately 35% of the drives have been canceled.

“Usually when big drives come up and the banks are hurting is usually when I come out and try to help out,” said Lijewski.

On Wednesday July 1st over at the Sheraton, the blood bank will be collecting more donations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staff said that they recommend calling ahead, but they also do accept walk-ins.