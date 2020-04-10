Vitro Glass to furlough 100 employees; shut down one of its glass lines

One local manufacturer will be laying off more than 100 employees. This is the latest economic blow in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vitro Glass Plant is the former PPG Industries. Today, the company announced over one hundred of their employees will be laid off.

Employees were informed this morning in a video message from the company’s president in Mexico, that Glass Line #2 at the plant will be shut down. The closure is due to the decreasing demand from the auto sector, complicated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Vitro, located in Crawford County, makes windshields and other glass for a variety of vehicles. The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down auto dealers coast to coast. The glass line shut down process will begin April 20th and is expected to be complete by June 10th. Once that it is closed, 90 hourly workers and 18 salaried workers will lose their jobs.

However, if there is any good news, it’s that the company will continue employee benefits through August of 2020. The company also indicated that the glass line they are shutting down was soon going to need a $40 million makeover and that there just isn’t enough demand to do that.