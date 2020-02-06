What’s New? Viva Versona coming to the Millcreek Mall

A new store will soon be opening in the Millcreek Mall.

According to the Millcreek Mall, this spring Viva Versona will be the newest member of the mall. The store will be located in the promenade section of the the mall next to Chico’s.

Versona is an apparel, jewelry and accessory store with prices to fit anyone’s budget.

Versona is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and has nearly 70 stores across 18 states. This store will be the second of its stores in Pennsylvania and will occupy over 10,000 square ft.