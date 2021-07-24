VNEA Junior Pool Championship continues at the Bayfront Convention Center

A junior pool tournament continues at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Saturday was day three of the VNEA Junior Pool Championship. One Erie student is now a world champion in the singles competition.

On Saturday, the youth competitors played in team competitions.

One five time U.S. Open Pool champion made an appearance at the tournament. He said that he grew up in VNEA Junior Championships and now he is giving back to the community.

“To see a lot of smiles on young kids and they can learn from the best pool player in the world. That’s part of the game to do something for the kids, and they could ne the future of pool,” said Shane Van Boening, U.S. Open Pool Champion.

The pool championship continues on Sunday July 25th with the team competition finals.

