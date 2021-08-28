Voices for Independence hosts first annual No Limits Adaptive Fitness Challenge

The Voices for Independence is making ways to expand their fitness program by hosting its first annual “No Limits” Adaptive Fitness Challenge.

Meanwhile those that they serve said that the organization has helped their mental and physical body no matter how they may look.

We’re told this experience challenge is to bring awareness of not forgetting the health of the disabled.

“So I had two strokes in April,” said Joe Etling, Client, Voices for Independence.

47-year-old Joe Etling benefits from the Voices for Independence for their empowerment to motivate anyone with a disability by becoming active and staying productive.

Etling said that the nonprofit has helped him get back on his feet.

“Had to literally learn how to rewalk and reuse basically the whole left side of my body and Stephanie and Real Voice for Independence has helped me tremendously to get back to where I am,” said Etling.

Many clients like Etling couldn’t find a gym in Erie that can meet the fitness needs of the disabled.

Some are saying no matter how a person may look, the organization provides a good workout.

“This is our first annual event where we actually have people with disabilities and people without disabilities working out together, doing fitness activities side by side just like I wanted all those years ago. It’s just great to see,” said Shona Eakin, CEO, Voices for Independence.

Some people said that it does not matter your physical or intellectual disability, it’s all about staying healthy.

“And have individuals with disabilities and adaptive athletes working along with able body athletes side by side and they can see that there’s really no difference. We just may do the workout a little differently than them,” said Tiffany Frey, Events/Activities Coordinator for Voices for Independence.

The nine different fitness station workout challenges for both able bodied and disabled can leave a smile on many faces.

“Yeah I actually feel better now after the strokes than I did before,” said Etling.

The nonprofit is hoping to receive more fitness equipment to provide to those that they serve.

