Voices for Independence merges with Pittsburgh organization

Erie’s Voices for Independence has announced it’s merging with Transitional Paths to Independent Living. Both organizations provide a range of services to people with disabilities. TRPIL is based in Washington, PA.

The merger is expected to be finalized in late 2019 and become effective in January 2020. Eventually, the new combined organization will be named Voices for Independence.

In a statement, the organizations said the combination of VFI and TRPIL strengthens the organizations position to serve more consumers, with an emphasis on independent living in the community, while addressing the significant changes in the regulatory and payment systems in Pennsylvania.

“We are delighted to announce the merger of our organizations,” said VFI CEO Shona Eakin, acknowledging TRPIL CEO Kathleen Kleinman. “Planning has been underway for two years, and Kathleen and I and our respective boards have conducted a detailed analysis of why this is good for both organization and, most importantly, the people we serve,” she continued. “The journey has clarified the ability to leverage the resources of both organizations, and provide critical services in 27 counties in western Pennsylvania.”

VFI will remain headquartered in Erie while maintaining a strong and expanding presence in southwestern Pennsylvania. The merger will maintain and grow staffing levels, along with planned increases in programming and services as the combined portfolio of services lends itself to be delivered in a broader geography by the combined organization.

“We want to assure our consumers, staff, donors and supporters – in both Erie and Pittsburgh- that our shared commitment in advocating for and supporting the independence of people with disabilities will not change,” explained Eakin. “The merger will not affect the way consumers receive our services in the short term; in the long-run we believe that people will benefit from the advantages that a larger, stronger organization can deliver them in terms of advocacy and services,” she concluded.

Kathleen Kleinman is retiring from TRPIL but will continue to serve in a consulting role during the transition.

A news conference to announce details of the merger is planned for Thursday at TRPIL offices in Washington.