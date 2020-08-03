Voices for Independence purchases M Cafe

The M Cafe will soon transition to a work environment for the Voice for Independence.

The Voices for Independence purchased the family owned cafe for $700,000.

The organization will be flipping the restaurant to a training and conference center.

Many of the trained workers will have an easier access to learn how to be a direct care worker since the one section of the Voices for Independence Building has been limited.

Part of the training will give universal precautions and basic wellness care for people with disabilities.

The training will help home care workers identify the need of those with disabilities.

“We think it’s going to give us the availability to have small group training and large group training and make it more efficient for our direct care workers,” said Shona Eakin, CEO of Voices for Independence.

The renovation of the building is to be determined.