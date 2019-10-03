Voices for Independence to grow and expand

The CEO of a newly combined agency for independent living says that clients will be better off with the larger agency.

Voices for Independence, based in Millcreek, is taking control of Traditional Paths for Independent Living, based in Washington, PA.

The new group will be called Voices for Independence and will be headquartered in Millcreek. It will provide services to 27 counties and the agency’s administrator insists that service will improve.

“I’m excited to have them working with me on this project,” said Shona Eakin, CEO of Voices for Independence. “And the best part about it is the customers we serve, the people with disabilities we serve will only get the best out of this.”

It is hoped that the merger will be finalized by the end of December