Volleyball tournament taking place during Discover Presque Isle

Over 50 community members gathered at Beach 6 on Saturday for Smith’s sand volleyball tournament. The tournament gives participants the opportunity to give back to the community and connect with different people throughout Erie.

A variety of different age groups and teams took on the challenge to raise money to keep Erie’s state park beautiful.

“The recreational aspect of it gets your everyday folk down here,” said Bethany Brun, tournament director. “They get to see the beauty and all courts and all the up-keep that we do.”

All of the proceeds will be donated to the state park and winners will take home Smith’s gift certificates