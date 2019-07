A man accused of operating a meth lab will be heading to trail.

36-year-old Richard Vollmer and two others were reportedly charged with operating a meth lab after a drug bust in Millcreek Township back in May 2019.

Some of the other charges against Vollmer include possession with intent to deliver, illegal dumping of meth, and risking a catastrophe.

During his preliminary hearing July 9, a Judge bound over all charges against him for trial.