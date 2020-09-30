Voluntary 10-digit dialing for local phone calls will begin Oct. 3rd

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today reminded residents and businesses in the current 814 area code that voluntary 10-digit dialing for local phone calls will begin on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

The start of voluntary 10-digit dialing marks the next major step toward the arrival of a new “overlay” area code – 582 – which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code.

The 582 area code will be assigned to new phone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.

The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes. It includes cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College, and covers all or parts of 27 counties.

To begin preparing for 10-digit dialing, you are encouraged to check devices that store phone numbers to be certain that all the stored contacts include the area code. Moving forward, when adding any new numbers to those devices, be sure you include the area code.

Devices that should be checked to verify they are configured for 10-digit dialing, include:

Mobile phones, landline phones & tablets and fax machines that can save/store phone numbers.

Life-safety & medical alert systems.

Alarm/security systems and security gates.

Call-forwarding settings & voicemail services.

Internet dial-up systems.

Automatic dialing equipment & software.

Speed-dialers.

Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers.

The PUC approved the following timetable for the new overlay: