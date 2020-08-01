Volunteer fire departments holds annual barbecue event

One local volunteer fire department did not let the pandemic extinguish their annual barbecue event.

On August 1st the AF. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company hosted it’s annual barbecue chicken benefit to raise money.

Organizers said that there was a good turnout to the event and even credit social media for getting the word out.

Folks could drive through or sit down and get a plate of chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, cole slaw and pudding.

The fire department is thankful for the turnout and the people that stopped by to show support for the first responders.;

“Thanking us for what we do and we are thanking them for coming here to support us to help us keep up and running during these hard times,” said Kim Hyde, Dobler Hose President.

Normally the fire department would hold the barbecue chicken event during the Dan Rice Days in Girard, but those were canceled this year.