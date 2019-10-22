Volunteer Fire Departments in the Commonwealth facing critical volunteer shortage

Volunteer Fire Departments in the Commonwealth, including right here in Erie, are facing a critical volunteer shortage.

A volunteer fire department in Millcreek is trying to find a permanent solution that will fix this issue.

Tiarra Braddock reports LIVE from the newsroom with how this shortage has affected one local volunteer fire department.

According to the Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute, in the 1970’s there were about 300,000 volunteers in Pennsylvania. Today, that number is down to less than 38,000.

Emergency responders who answer the call are decreasing at an alarming rate. Even volunteer fire departments in Erie County are feeling the shortage.

“I actually started out as a volunteer in high school up in New York and continued carrying that on for years,” said Michael Towne, Firefighter, West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Michael Towne is a paid part-time volunteer firefighter at the West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department in Millcreek.

He says he has always had a passion for helping others, so volunteering at a fire department was a no brainier, but being paid for his service helps out a lot.

“Times are tough these days, so every little bit of extra money helps,” said Towne.

The West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department started paying part-time volunteers nearly 5 years ago as a way to bolster the ranks.

While there has been some success with the part-time paid positions, the Assistant Chief says there is a lot more work to be done when it comes to recruiting volunteers.

“Our volunteer recruitment is pretty much stagnant right now, we have a few inquiries from time to time,” said James Rosenbaum, Assistant Chief, West Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Assistant Chief James Rosenbaum says having part-time paid positions is a start, but to truly fix the problem of volunteer shortage, there needs to be full-time paid positions.

“We have to start investing our money in, not so much in all the shiny red objects, but the items that are most required anymore and that is personnel,” said Rosenbaum.

There is also the Millcreek Township Fire Commission, which a committee that works with Township supervisors to come up with solutions about how to handle the problems with the shortages and what direction they will be going in.