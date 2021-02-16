Volunteer firefighters in Spring Creek respond to early morning barn fire

Volunteers in Spring Creek got an early start to their Tuesday while responding to a heavily involved barn fire shortly after 4 a.m.

Those firefighters responded to the call at 1770 Whitney Run Road.

The barn was already on fire when the responders arrived and it didn’t take long for the wood structure to burn to the ground in the cold and windy conditions.

It was a sad sight for the owner who took several years to build the barn by hand.

“Built the barn ourselves. Sawed the logs from the farm, building the barn took us about a year and a half to two years to build it. Two hours for it to burn,” said Jim Anderson, Barn Owner.

It may be difficult to determine the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage.