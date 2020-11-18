A volunteer firehouse is back at full service in Crawford County.

After just over a year as a supplemental group, the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department is up and running as a full service fire station.

The station which had been found lacking in training and maintenance of equipment has worked its way back up to speed.

The crew of 21 volunteers is now in service 24 hours a day seven days a week for 365 days a year for fire and rescue. The crew could also use more help.

“So while the need is increasing while the volunteers are decreasing, and as you can hear right now. We’re always busy, always busy,” said Ralph McClay, Assistant Chief.

The firehouse is now equipped with two firetrucks and a rescue vehicle.