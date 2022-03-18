(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three opportunities already are scheduled for volunteer litter control in Erie County.

The events are listed on the “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” website.

The Sierra Club’s Lake Erie Group will meet at 8:45 a.m. on April 16 at the Waterford Hotel (213 S. High St. in Waterford) before driving to roadway trash problem areas for cleanup.

Presque Isle Volunteers is inviting residents to help with a spring cleanup effort April 23 beginning at 7 a.m. at the Presque Isle State Park Rotary Pavilion. Arrive at the pavilion anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to be assigned to a cleanup location. Bags and gloves will be provided.

The Albion Community Cleaning Crew will hold a cleanup event at Albion Boro Park on Saturday, April 23. Lunch will be provided by Andover Bank at noon.

On Friday, March 18, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials took part in cleanup events in the commonwealth to encourage public participation.

“Clean green spaces and waterways factor into our physical and mental health and enable the function of the ecosystem we depend on. They foster thriving communities that attract investment and support our recreation, tourism, and shopping economies. As the weather warms and we move outdoors, we benefit ourselves and our families by dedicating a morning or afternoon to Pick Up Pennsylvania,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

According to a news release, DEP Waste Management Director Ali Tarquino Morris and PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser participated in a litter cleanup event in Waynesboro in Franklin County.

People can organize their own local event and register it or find a group to join online at www.keeppabeautiful.org. As of March 18, 290 events were registered, with some 21,000 volunteers, a news release noted.

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least twice a year. In 2021, the program had more than 4,250 participating groups, more than 103,300 registered volunteers, and nearly 8,800 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways, a news release said.

“We see the great impact that volunteers have in reducing the litter polluting our roads, neighborhoods, and parks,” McDonnel said. “It’s unimaginable where we’d be without the help of these best of Pennsylvanians. However, cleanup is a very costly approach to the litter problem in the long term. We must move out of reactive mode and be more proactive to prevent littering.”