Volunteer positions available in the City of Erie
The City of Erie is seeking applicants for volunteer positions on several authorities, boards and commissions including:
Two seats on the Erie Redevelopment Authority,
Two seats on the Planning Commission,
Two seats on Erie Water Works,
One seat on the City of Erie Landbank, and
One seat on the Erie County Convention Center Authority.
Applications are due to the City of Erie by Wednesday January 9th.
