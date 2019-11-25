Volunteering during the holidays

Perhaps you’re one of the many people who volunteer your time over the holidays.

Many people want to give back to the less fortunate as Thanksgiving inches closer.

This leads to a large influx of volunteers at local nonprofits.

This is the busiest time of the year for some nonprofits when it comes to volunteers since many people are in a more giving mood.

“We are busy with volunteers. We are a small staff, so we really rely on our volunteers,” said Zachary Webb, Director of Development, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Zachary Webb is the Director of Development at the Second Harvest Food Bank. He says nearly 800 people volunteered at the food bank in November.

He expects more than 700 people to volunteer in the month of December.

While there is a spike in volunteers during the holidays, Webb says they need volunteers at the food bank all year round.

“There’s always a need for volunteers. January, February, there’s much more opportunity for groups to come through here and volunteer,” said Webb.

Over at the Erie City Mission, Darrell Smith says they also see a spike in volunteers this time of year, but they also get volunteers who come in regularly.

“We have a pretty good pool of individuals who volunteer regularly. Most of our volunteers volunteer on a specific day of the week, all year round,” said Darrell Smith, Director of Men Ministries, Erie City Mission.