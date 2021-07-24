Volunteers and community members thankful for the return of Discover Presque Isle

Discover Presque Isle events continue all weekend long.

The community came together for some summer traditions they missed during 2020.

Pancakes are being served and sandcastles are being built. Community members said that these are the events that they missed last year.

Pancakes are hot and ready at the Cookhouse Pavilion. This is one of the many Discover Presque Isle events that is returning to the park this summer.

For more than 30 years, Pancake Pavilion has raised money for Presque Isle.

“This year we’re hoping for great things. We’ve had a great turnout today. This is our principal fundraiser of the year for Presque Isle and so far we couldn’t be happier,” said Tim Jares, President of Presque Isle Rotary.

Pancakes are served July 24th and 25th from 7:30 a.m. until noon. About thirty volunteers are helping make this event happen.

“It feels very good just to be volunteering and just to be out of the house especially at our age. We are still pretty young and this is a time where a lot of people make decisions and we’re out here helping and it feels good,” said Jares.

One Presque Isle Partnership representative said that another community favorite event is the sand sculpting competition.

“It’s a big mix. Kids come out, they like to build. We have a couple of veterans that have done it many years in the past and a lot of people just like to show their talent out here,” said Karlin Hiles, Presque Isle Partnership.

One sand sculptor said that for more than ten years her family has participated in the competition.

“We’re really happy it’s back this year and we have out two pieces over here, family pieces. This is a really important thing for us because this is a time our whole family gets together and is able to show our artistic abilities to the sand worlds,” said Hannah D’Andrea, Sand Artist.

On Saturday there will be live music and a bon fire on Beach 11 at Presque Isle State Park.

