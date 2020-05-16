Volunteers and members of McDowell High School’s JROTC place over 5,000 American flags on graves at Calvary Cemetery

As Memorial Day approaches, people are showing their respect to veterans who died serving our country.

Volunteers and members of McDowell High School’s JROTC program have placed over 5,000 American flags on graves at Calvary Cemetery.

One former Air Force Colonel said that it is his 28th year of doing this and that this event helps McDowell JROTC kids appreciate what veterans have done for this country.

“Showing our gratitude to the veterans that fought in all the wars to help our country become who we are today. I think it’s good for the kids to come out here on a beautiful day and put these flags out and when it’s over with look back over the cemetery and see all of the flags flying,” said Charles Merriott, Retired Air Force Colonel.

Merriott added that volunteers also placed flags at the American Legion Post Cemeteries over in Millcreek.

Volunteers placed 8,000 flags across the four cemeteries to honor those who have served this country.