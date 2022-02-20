Volunteers at Erie Humane Society spend night inside a kennel as part of fundraiser

Several volunteers got a first hand experience of what it is like to be a shelter dog on February 19th.

They actually spent the night inside a kennel with animals who are looking for a new home.

On Saturday February 19th it was “Night at the Shelter” at the Erie Humane Society.

Several volunteers spent the night in a kennel with a shelter dog until they were released on Sunday morning.

The volunteers did get short restroom and food breaks.

The goal of this event was to raise money for homeless shelter pets.

“We really just want people to see that it’s a good way for us to showcase these really awesome dogs that we have. I mean they’re all spending the night with them. They’re having a blast so far. It’s a great way for people to see that you can get a really nice and awesome job at the shelter,” said Maria Mott, Volunteer and Program Coordinator.

“There’s so many events throughout the year and it means such a great deal because this is real expensive. No-kill shelters, there’s not a lot of them across the country. Between the medical cost and everything else, it cost some money and there’s some great, great animals,” said Linda Burfield, Taking Part in Night at the Shelter.

Officials said that they plan on doing this event again in the future.