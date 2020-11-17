Volunteers at First Alliance Church collect donations and boxes for children that are less fortunate during the holidays

A Northwestern Pennsylvania group is turning empty shoe boxes into gifts of hope.

Operation Christmas Child is already beginning their work to fill shoe boxes with school supplies, toys and hygiene products.

Volunteers at the First Alliance Church are collecting donations and boxes for children that are less fortunate during the holidays.

The gifts will be given to children in more than 150 counties.

“These kids will get these around Christmas time and celebrate it as the only gift they’ve got. It makes me feel thankful to be apart of something like this,” said Kit Zinkosky, Volunteer for Operation Christmas Child.

The last day to donate a shoe box is on Monday at 1 p.m.