Volunteers at the Veteran Miracle Center install ramp for an Erie veteran in need

Volunteers at the Veteran Miracle Center are spreading some early holiday cheer this weekend by installing a ramp for an Erie veteran in need.

The volunteers work year round helping veterans in need to live a better life whether that be through installing ramps for easier mobility or to provide food and clothing.

As the holidays come closer, maybe something to be thankful for are those who have served and protected our country.

On November 7th, volunteers at the Veteran Miracle Center in Erie installed a metal ramp for a veteran who has a difficult time getting in and out of his home because of his health condition.

The veteran did not want to go on camera, but the volunteers told us just how grateful he is.

“He’s very ecstatic. It’s going to help him tremendously in order to get up and get in his house because the steps we’ve talked about earlier he can’t get in or out of his house,” said Chuck Turner, Operations Manager at Veterans Miracle Center.

“I think this is just an awesome opportunity to say thank you to the men and women that served our great country just a small thing you can do to make a huge difference in their life,” said Fred Wienecke, Volunteer at Veterans Miracle Center.

The volunteers said that this is just one way they help the veterans in Erie.

“What we do we provide hygiene products, clothing, and household products all for free for our veterans. All they have to do is have the right documentation. Everything else is free,” said Turner.

So far this year the volunteers have installed eight metal ramps for veterans and the list just keeps growing.

The next veteran that this organization will install a ramps for will be in North East.

