It’s that time of year when neighbors get together to work on cleaning up the yards for the summer season, and that’s even true for historical community lots in the county.

In the Girard area of West County, that meant volunteers working on the Battles property which is known for their two houses, the yellow house and the white house.

Historical society volunteers used the milder weather to try to get a jump on the cleanup, which includes an aggressive clean up schedule.

“We’re going to be planting a massive field of sunflowers between the two houses, it’s not all going to take place this season but a much greater focus from our organization with the entire estate and it’s 120 acres,” said Cal Pifer, Erie County Historical Society.

Volunteers with the Hagen History Center were also helping with the spring cleanup at the Battles estate.