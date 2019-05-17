Volunteers continue building Playground Paradise in Greene Township

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Greene Township residents and volunteers picking up a hammer and nails to continue construction on Playground Paradise.

The township is asking anyone interested in helping finish the playground to lend a hand Friday and Saturday. Construction on the playground started last year. The original all wood playground was built in the 1980s, but torn down a few years ago due to age. Greene Township Supervisor John Bartnicki says this park is a great boost to the community.

Officials are hoping to have the playground completed on Saturday.