Volunteers continue building Playground Paradise in Greene Township

Posted: May 16, 2019 08:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 08:16 PM EDT

Greene Township residents and volunteers picking up a hammer and nails to continue construction on Playground Paradise.

The township is asking anyone interested in helping finish the playground to lend a hand Friday and Saturday. Construction on the playground started last year. The original all wood playground was built in the 1980s, but torn down a few years ago due to age. Greene Township Supervisor John Bartnicki says this park is a great boost to the community.

Officials are hoping to have the playground completed on Saturday.

 

