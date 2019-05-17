Volunteers continue building Playground Paradise in Greene Township
Greene Township residents and volunteers picking up a hammer and nails to continue construction on Playground Paradise.
The township is asking anyone interested in helping finish the playground to lend a hand Friday and Saturday. Construction on the playground started last year. The original all wood playground was built in the 1980s, but torn down a few years ago due to age. Greene Township Supervisor John Bartnicki says this park is a great boost to the community.
Officials are hoping to have the playground completed on Saturday.
