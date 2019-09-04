Volunteers from Erie and Pennsylvania region head down South to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

As Hurricane Dorian churns off the Florida coast, the Red Cross is getting their disaster relief in place.

38 American Red Cross volunteers have been sent from Pennsylvania, with four of them coming from the Erie County Chapter. A fifth local volunteer will be leaving for South Carolina early Thursday.

This is the fifth Hurricane response for David Morneau of Edinboro. He said he will help with sheltering and the wide range of services that it involves.

“We put them up, give them a place to stay, feed them, make sure their medications are alright, just a whole bunch of different things that we do there,” said David Morneau, Red Cross Volunteer.

Pam Masi, Erie Red Cross Executive Director said, “We’ll soon need damage assessment, more emergency distribution of supplies, additional sheltering depending on what happens. We do expect this is just the first round going out.”