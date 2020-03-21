Volunteers gather downtown to prepare food for the less fortunate

Members of the community are making a difference today in downtown Erie while serving hot carry out meals for people struggling to find access to food right now.

The organizers of the event say they felt something like this was necessary to help out those who are less fortunate.

Some volunteers gathered at 1225 State Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to prepare the take out meals, bringing the meals outside for people to pick up.

“I need to do something to help the community especially the ones that are less fortunate and the ones that are sick and shut in and I just wanted to do something nice,” said Jermaine Davis, organizer of the Hot Meal Giveaway.

The Davis’s say they hope this charitable act will be a rippling affect inspiring people to think of others at this time.