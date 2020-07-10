Volunteers gathering in Erie neighborhoods to raise awareness of COVID-19 through Promote My Family campaign

In response to the climbing COVID-19 numbers, volunteers in the Erie community are gathering to promote the Promote my Family campaign. These volunteers are heading door to door to raise awareness about the dangers of the virus.

The hot weather is not stopping these volunteers from raising awareness about the effects of COVID-19. They’re doing so by walking up and down multiple streets.

This morning, the City of Erie and the United Clergy are teaming up to bring awareness about the Protect My Family campaign. More than 30 people are splitting into small groups and heading to the area code of 16503.

The campaign began with UPMCs research showing that this is where cases are spiking. Now, volunteers are going door to door, handing on masks, giving brochures and sings to residents.

These volunteers are starting conversations with residents about the virus and what they can do if they need help. Some people tell us its important for the community to always come together, but especially during a time of need.

“It’s wonderful to get here. As pastors and bishops, we’re often thought as people who don’t care what’s going on in the community and also as people who send people out but never go out. I feel valuable, need-able, and necessary for me to be out here on the streets that ran and walked, and try to make a difference in the lives of the 16503 zip code.” said Danny Stanton, a volunteer.

One of the main organizers of this event, Bishop Dwane Brock, tells JET 24 Action News that the main goal of this event is to educate residents about the virus and how they can mitigate the spread of COVID-19.