Volunteers give back at Grace Church for Operation Christmas Child

Even though it’s just May, Christmas is on the minds of those gathering together to pack shoeboxes for children in need.

These boxes will head to more than 160 countries worldwide.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of the Samaritan’s Purse. The program gives children the necessary supplies that need a little extra help. These volunteers are hard at work for what’s to come.

Kathy Schriefer, Area Coordinator tells us, “We’re havig a packing party workday for a large community event that’s going to happen right here on September 14th. We’re praying to pack 22,000 of these gift filled shoeboxes.

Pens, pencils, crayons, a stuffed animal and a toothbrush wil go along way for these kids. The lack of school supplies in these countries causes children to be absent from school.

Pam Neidhammer, Media Support says, “A lot of kids aren’t able to attend school if they don’t have school supplies so that’s one of the big things we want to include. Also, we’ve heard many stories about children who have to share a toothbrush or even share a toothbrush with their family members.”

Today is just a packing day for what’s to come in September which will be the final shoebox product.

Kate Zlotnicki, a volunteer says, “Well this a monthly workday to prepare items to put in the shoeboxes that will be packed at the packing party in September.”

For many kids, this will be the first gift they have ever received and one that will be cherished for a lifetime. If you’d like to give back, packing days will be held every third Wednesday of the month at Grace Church.