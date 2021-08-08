Volunteers help create mural on the outside patio at the Erie Art Museum

Volunteers helped create a mural on the outside patio at the Erie Art Museum.

This chalk mural is open to the public to volunteer to help design along with artists Tom Ferraro and Steve Milk.

The idea is to offer a piece of art for families and the community to see and participate in creating.

“We are a museum here for the community and hoping to give back a little bit with some of this public art and then hope that we can inspire people to give back to the museum in return,” said Eric Dye, Marketing Director of the Erie Art Museum.

The event ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday and was part of Second Sundays.

