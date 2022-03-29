It’s moving day at the Ukrainian donation center in Erie as not one, but two shipping containers are being loaded for a trip overseas.

Volunteers were on hand bright and early Tuesday morning to wrap plastic around the donations. Those donations will be moved by truck and later by ship before arriving in Ukraine.

It costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to ship a full container, and the volunteers are happy it’s all coming together.

“It feels good because we’ve been working on this for about four weeks now and we’ve had delays and everything. So it feels good to actually get shipped out, to get the help to Ukraine as fast as we can. It feels actually really good,” said Pavel Kokhanvich, donation volunteer.

The center will continue to collect on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but will take next week off to reorganize the warehouse.