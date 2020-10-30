Volunteers needed at Second Harvest Food Bank

One area organization that helps feed the needy is in need of your help.

Because of the pandemic, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania has had to change up their operations.

They recently added a Saturday shift, so now they have an immediate need for 24 additional volunteers per week.

They deliver 12 million pounds of food a year and they rely on over 100 weekly volunteers. October, November and December are their busiest times of the year, so the need for volunteers is very high.

“Volunteers are critical to what we do here at Second Harvest Food Bank. We rely on over 100 volunteers every single week to get the food from beginning, out to our clients in need,” said Zachary Webb, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

If you would like to become a volunteer, you can visit Second Harvest Food Bank’s website.