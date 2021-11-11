Volunteers needed for “Pick Up Pennsylvania” statewide clean up project

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers are needed to help clean up streams, rivers and lakes in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Protection and PennDOT launched a fall litter clean up project called “Pick Up Pennsylvania.”

Anybody is encouraged to help pick up litter along local stream banks and shore lines now through November 30th.

Volunteer groups that participate in the PennDOT “Adopt A Highway” program are also encouraged to help out.

To join a registered cleanup event in your community or if you would like to start your own, click here.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News