Volunteers needed for “Pick Up Pennsylvania” statewide clean up project

Volunteers are needed to help clean up streams, rivers and lakes in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Protection and PennDOT launched a fall litter clean up project called “Pick Up Pennsylvania.”

Anybody is encouraged to help pick up litter along local stream banks and shore lines now through November 30th.

Volunteer groups that participate in the PennDOT “Adopt A Highway” program are also encouraged to help out.

To join a registered cleanup event in your community or if you would like to start your own, click here.

