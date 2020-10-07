Volunteers needed to man Red Kettles

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to man its Red Kettles during this Christmas season.

The Christmas season is their biggest fundraising time of the year and their goal is to raise $150,000. That money would go towards food and toys for families in need.

The Salvation Army is 100% dependent on volunteers and because of the pandemic, they might not get as many as usual.

“I think we are going to have some volunteers that are not able, a number of the ones that have stood in the past do have some health issues, and so they may have some concerns about getting out there,” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army, Erie.

Myers says they normally have 24 kettles around the city and he doesn’t think that number will change.

There are some changes to this years kettle drive to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If people want to give electronically, the kettles now have a pay scan feature for Apple and Android phones.