Extreme wind on Tuesday tore the cover on the Brig Niagara to shreds.

On Friday, staff with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and volunteers joined forces to batten down the hatches in preparation for the next round of wind storms.

About a dozen people worked together, stretching plastic tarps across the deck, tying them down and using sandbags in an effort to protect the brig from water damage.

A former crew member said many hands make light work.

“Right now we’re just spreading tarps on deck to keep the deck as dry as possible with any weather that will be coming up,” said Wyatt Daniels, volunteer and former crew member for the U.S. Brig Niagara.

According to PHMC Director of External Affairs Howard Pollman, the tarps laid on the deck today are temporary. He said work will be ongoing and a more permanent plan to cover the ship will be addressed after this weekend’s storm.