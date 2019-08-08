Volunteers prepare a royal room at Erie High School for students with positive behavior

When students return to Erie High School on September 3, a new room will be available for some of the students to us.

Today, several members from ServErie rolled up their sleeves to get that room ready for the school year. They were scraping, cleaning, and scrubbing today at Erie High School’s newest room for students.

“It’s going to be a room to help reward the many students that have positive behavior here at Erie High,” said Mike Beiter, School-Wide Positive Behavior Team.

They are getting ready for the students at Erie High School, and when it’s finished, the room will be filled with things to do for some of the students. The room will include a computer bank, gaming systems, ping pong tables, and other activities for students.

“We try to get a day a year for the employees to give back to the community, as well as, we do food drives, and make a competition out of it,” said Greg Nifsud, Property Management, Essentra Erie.

Nearly 50 volunteers showed up to work Thursday. On Friday, 70 volunteers are expected to help make the royal room a royal place to hang out.