Volunteers recognized at Asbury Woods Nature Center

Asbury Woods brought its volunteers together for its annual volunteer brunch.

The event recognized the volunteers’ hard work and dedication to Asbury Woods throughout the year. Three volunteers were recognized for their commitment to making Asbury Woods successful.

The awards include an adult, youth and group volunteer where each individual and group were acknowledged with a speech and a plaque.

“It’s just incredible that they take that time to away from other commitments in their life and share their time and talents with Asbury Woods so we can provide rich community programming and maintain our trails.” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods