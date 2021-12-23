Volunteers with Because You Care hold wrapping presents fundraiser at Millcreek Mall

If you are one of those people who just can’t get that present wrapped correctly, volunteers with one local animal shelter are here for some last minute help.

Volunteers with Because You Care animal shelter will wrap those gifts this year for a donation to the shelter. They have a table set up inside the Millcreek Mall and are working to help the animals and make your presents sparkle this year.

“We do this every year, the dates vary. It’s a wonderful fundraiser. People donate all of the paper, bows, everything. We just come and enjoy ourselves and wrapping for donations.” said Mary Pettys, Wrapping for Because You Care.

The volunteers will be at the mall on Friday to make sure those last minute gifts look their best.