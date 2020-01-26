Volunteers with Hope on Horseback take part in winter training

Dozens of volunteers with a local therapeutic riding center came together Saturday for some winter training.

Award-winning competitive rider and horse trainer Pam Bradshaw visited Hope on Horseback today. Bradshaw created and demonstrated an indoor obstacle course to present horses with unexpected situations. The training is also important for volunteer leaders to develop a trust with the horses.

“Horses are prey animals, if they think something is attacking them, they’ll try to get away from it. So, if they jump, then we have to be sure that we can control that situation. So, that’s why we train our riders and our horses ” said Betty Rositer, Executive Director at Hope on Horseback.

If you are interested in volunteering at Hope on Horseback, you can call 474-5276.