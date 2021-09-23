Volunteers with Waterford Community Food Pantry work to provide residents with food and basic essentials

Since 1984, the Waterford Community Food Pantry has provided their neighbors in need with food and basic essentials.

Several Waterford volunteers say they’ve been fighting hunger by helping out at the pantry for more than 10 years. It’s hard work that is paying off with a new facility on West 6th Street.

“I don’t know how they do it. It’s an all day thing for them, so it’s a godsend. It helps.” said Eva Martinak, a resident of Waterford.

Eva Martinak and others in the Waterford community are able to receive food through a program that’s existed for more than 30 years. The Waterford Community Food pantry open its doors four times a month, serving Waterford, Mill Village Borough, and LeBoeuf Township residents who qualify for assistance.

“We want them walking out here feeling appreciated. I know it’s kind of a hard to come in and ask for free stuff. I don’t want them to ever feel bad for it. I know there’s a lot of people out there that could still use it that are too afraid to come in and I wish they wouldn’t. I wish they would come in, cause you know, that’s what we’re here for.” said Melissa Oberlander, Director of Waterford Food Pantry.

One volunteer has helped out at the Waterford Food Pantry for more than ten years. She says it’s rewarding to give back to her neighbors in the community.

“This pantry started in 1984 at the Methodist Church and then it went to the Presbyterian Church, and then up on turnpike and then down the Route 97 roundabout and now here.” said Annice Harris, a volunteer at the food pantry.

Harris says the Second Harvest Food Bank, the donations from local churches and the help of three other volunteers make the pantry operations possible. One volunteer and former customer says she wants to pay it forward.

“Me and my husband fell on some hard times and they helped us out for about six years. Then, I started coming and donating too.” said Tearsa Williams.

